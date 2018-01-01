Olivia Munn defends Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's BAFTA dress choice

Actress Olivia Munn is defending Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after the royal chose not to wear black in support of the Time's Up movement during the BAFTA awards on Sunday (17Feb18).

Prince William's pregnant wife opted for a dark green Jenny Packham cap-sleeved gown with a thin black sash, which she paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

The decision not to follow the dress code put in place to protest sexual misconduct and discrimination in Hollywood drew heavy criticism from viewers, who took to social media to blast the British royal.

"Disappointed in #KateMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge not wearing black to the #EEBAFTAs It's not a political thing. It's a woman thing!," read one tweet, while another stated: "can someone please sit me down and explain why Kate Middleton couldn't wear black for a few hours for an important cause?"

Munn, however, is among those who are standing behind the 36-year-old, despite being a vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement.

"The Times Up dress code suggestions should not be used to ostracize or control," Munn wrote in a Twitter post on Monday (19Feb18). "What we stand for & what we fight for matters more than the color of our dress. I have a hard time believing that the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t stand beside us just because she was wearing green."

The X-Men: Apocalypse star chose to go public with her own account of sexual harassment last year (17).

In an expose for the Los Angeles Times, she called out moviemaker Brett Ratner for reportedly masturbating in front of her in 2004 after the then-aspiring actress delivered a meal to his trailer on the set of After the Sunset.