Heather Graham accuses playwright Israel Horovitz of forcibly kissing her

Actress Heather Graham has accused playwright Israel Horovitz of forcibly kissing her after she ended her relationship with his son, Beastie Boys star Adam Horovitz.

Israel was accused of sexual assault in a New York Times article last year (17), as nine women came forward with allegations against him, dating back to the mid-1980s.

The Hangover star dated Israel's son in her late teens and she is now alleging the playwright kissed her when she auditioned for one of his stage shows following their breakup.

"After I dated Adam and we broke up I auditioned for one of his plays and after the audition... he was like, 'Let me walk you out,' and so he gets in the elevator and then he just pushes me against the elevator, sticks his tongue down my throat," she told Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

"I feel like he might have said something about, like, 'What are we going to do about us?' And I was just like, 'What are you talking about?' And then I just got out of the elevator and I just never talked to him again," she added. "And then I heard him saying later, like, 'Heather's so ungrateful'."

Israel has not commented on the allegations, but he issued an apology after the New York Ties article was published.

"(I have) a different memory of some of these events," he said. "I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me. To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor."

Adam also addressed the accusations, stating, "I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them."

Heather is also one of the over 80 women who have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, alleging he implied she had to sleep with him if she wanted to star in one of his films.