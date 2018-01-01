NEWS Saoirse Ronan linked to top ballet star Newsdesk Share with :







Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is reportedly dating top ballet dancer Calum Lowden.



Sources claim the Lady Bird star dashed out of the official BAFTA Awards dinner at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday (18Feb18) in order to spend time with the Royal Swedish Ballet regular.



Calum also attended the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall with his actor brother Jack, according to The Sun.



It remains to be seen if the ballet dancer will be Ronan's plus-one to the Oscars next month, but it appears she already has a few rules in place about taking boyfriends to major awards shows.



Asked if she would be taking a beau to the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Saoirse told BBC Radio One's Alice Levine she wasn't sure.



"It depends on how the dates are going I suppose," she mused. "If you do the first date and go, 'Oh, I’ve met the love of my life', then maybe second or third date you can go, 'Do you know what, I’m going to the Oscars next week do you want to come? Shall we just do this?'"



"But I think if it’s more one of those situations where you’ve got to warm up a bit, I would wait until date 10. Double digits."



The 2018 ceremony marks the third time Saoirse has been nominated for an Oscar, and having lost out twice before, the Irish actress thinks this should be taken into consideration when selecting a plus-one.



"(I'd have) to do my loser face in front of this person I don’t know that well," she added. "If they don’t know you that well how are they going to comfort you when you lose? And will you want them to? That’s why you bring your mum!"

