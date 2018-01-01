Chadwick Boseman wants to make movie about black people in Europe

Actor Chadwick Boseman is hoping his Black Panther success will allow him to make a movie about Africans in Europe.

The movie star's new Marvel release broke box office records over the weekend and now he's hoping the movie, featuring a mostly black cast will break down colour barriers in Hollywood and encourage studio bosses and producers to finally invest time and money into projects about African history.

"There’s a plethora of stories in our culture that haven’t been told, because Hollywood didn’t believe they were viable," he tells Rolling Stone. "It would be cool to see slices of history that you haven’t seen with African figures - like Africans in Europe, the Moors in Spain.

"Or if you go to Portugal, they have statues of black people all over the place. So not only have we been here... but we’ve directly affected everything that you think is European."

And he hopes his and co-star Michael B. Jordan's rise to the top will inspire movie bosses to seek out more black talent.

"Every year, agents fly to Australia to find the next great white actor," he tells the publication. "But where are they taking 14-hour flights to find the next black person?"

Black Panther stunned movie experts after a record-breaking $192 million (£137 million) haul in its opening weekend, making the blockbuster the fifth highest-grossing debut to date, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, and The Avengers.