My Week With Marilyn producer targets Harvey Weinstein in new documentary

My Week With Marilyn producer David Parfitt has accused Harvey Weinstein of assaulting him while they were making the 2011 film.

The filmmaker made his claim during an interview for a new documentary, titled Working With Weinstein, which airs in the U.K. on Tuesday night (20Feb18).

He reveals he clashed with the disgraced movie mogul, who used to run Miramax and then The Weinstein Company, over Michelle Williams' screen time as Marilyn Monroe in the film, directed by Simon Curtis.

"When we actually got through the main shoot and into the test (screenings), he (Harvey) decided it wasn't enough Marilyn's film and that he wanted more Marilyn," Parfitt claims.

"The (audience) scores came in at the end of the test and they were very good and I think he'd expected it to be not good. In his fury about it doing so well, when he thought it wouldn't, he physically assaulted me.

"We were talking at the back of the theatre after the audience had left, but the Miramax crowd were around, and he pinned me up against a Coke machine and threatened all sorts of stuff. It was very scary. But he was just furious that the film in our version had worked."

Harvey, who apologised for the way he had treated people after allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault were levelled at him in exposes published by The New York Times and New Yorker last year (17), has released a statement denying Parfitt's allegations, calling them "provably untrue and outrageous fiction".

A spokeswoman for Weinstein tells WENN, "Mr. Parfitt and Mr. Weinstein had creative differences and any conflict between them was solely over their different visions for the film. While they had a series of spirited arguments where Mr. Weinstein made a lot of stupid remarks that he wishes he could take back, nothing physical happened.

"The original version that Mr. Parfitt screened, didn't include the musical numbers that Mr. Weinstein fought and personally financed to have included in the award winning film. In David Parfitt's version, the movie felt like an ensemble piece. With Simon Curtis and Harvey Weinstein putting in the musical numbers, it felt like a Marilyn Monroe story...

"Everyone that was associated with the movie, who saw it with the musical numbers, liked it better."