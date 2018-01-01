NEWS Javier Bardem releasing documentary film about Antarctic expedition Newsdesk Share with :







Javier Bardem is turning his Greenpeace expedition to Antarctica into a documentary.



The No Country For Old Men star joined a trip to establish the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect penguins and other wildlife in January (18). The expedition will now be chronicled in Sanctuary, which Bardem will produce and star in.



Award-winning documentary filmmaker Alvaro Longoria will direct the project.



Bardem will provide voiceover commentary and his brother Carlos will also appear in the movie. The brothers will produce the project under their Pinguin Films company.



"(The film) is not about the messenger, it's about the message, and what we need to do to get that message heard by people who really know how to create change," the Spanish star tells Variety.



Last month (Jan18), Bardem joined social media to document the trip.



"I joined Twitter and Instagram - not to share updates about my breakfast - but to share this journey I am taking to the end of the Earth," he wrote in a CNN article. "I've joined a Greenpeace expedition to bring the incredible diversity of life in the Antarctic closer to home for people who may never get a chance to see it. Because we're all connected to what happens here, even if we don't know it.



"This year we have an opportunity to create the largest protected area on Earth in the Antarctic Ocean. It would not only protect the vibrant life here, like Emperor penguins and blue whales, but it would ensure a healthy ocean to help mitigate against the worst effects of climate change. It would be over three times bigger than my home country of Spain..."

