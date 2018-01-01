Jordan Peele plotting another genre-bending film

Jordan Peele has confirmed he will start filming his next genre-bending movie later this year (18).

The actor and filmmaker won critical acclaim for his 2017 directorial debut Get Out, with the horror film garnering nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Director at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Jordan is now working on his next project, which will begin filming in the near future, but has also explained that he's trying not to put too much pressure on himself to recreate the success of his film feature.

"When writing Get Out, my sort of mantra is or was, let's write my favourite film I haven't seen yet. So I think it's easy to get sort of bogged down in how does this compare to the first one, how does that compare," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "When all is said and done, my next film, I am currently writing it and I'll direct for Universal this year, I'm just trying to entertain myself again."

Get Out starred Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, an African-American man who uncovers a disturbing secret when he meets the family of his white girlfriend, Rose, as played by Allison Williams.

While fitting in the horror genre, the film has a satirical premise, and Jordan has divulged that he is looking to merge themes in next project too.

"One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun, genre of intrigue is my favourite. That's my sweet spot. So, I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one," the 38-year-old shared.

While Jordan realises expectations are high for this follow-up to Get Out, he is also prepared to fail as he has "done it so much" when previously working in live comedy.

Universal Pictures has not yet set a release date for Jordan's next film.