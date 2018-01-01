Jennifer Lawrence hits back at BAFTA criticism

Jennifer Lawrence has hit back after attracting criticism for apparently shutting down BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley's compliment, insisting her reply was an "inside joke".

The 27-year-old took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night (18Feb18) to present the award for Outstanding British Film, one of five gongs won by Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

As host Joanna, 71, introduced the Oscar-winning actress to the podium, she heaped praise on Jennifer, calling her “the hottest actress on the planet”, though The Hunger Games star appeared uncomfortable with the sentiment.

"Hi, that was a bit much but thank you Joanna," she responded.

Many watching the event at home were stunned by Jennifer’s reaction to the Absolutely Fabulous star, taking to Twitter to slam her, calling her "rude" and "stuck up cow".

But during a radio interview with Ronan Keating on Magic Radio on Monday, Jennifer responded to the backlash her remark attracted, explaining that she hadn't wanted to seem big headed by just accepting such a stellar compliment.

"Everybody thought that I was being rude,” she started. “But to be fair, I couldn’t have just walked out after she was like, 'biggest movie star in the world!!' And I’d just walked out and gone 'thank you Joanna'. It would have been like, 'so you agree? You think you’re really pretty'."

Jennifer added that she and Joanna had also discussed her introduction backstage before the event.

"After I just spent all backstage telling her how to be really nice to me. I wasn’t being rude, it was an inside joke," Jennifer smiled.