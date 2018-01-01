Lupita Nyong'o recreates Chadwick Boseman's shirtless magazine cover to mark Black Panther success

Lupita Nyong'o has stripped off to recreate Chadwick Boseman's shirtless Rolling Stone cover and mark the phenomenal success of new movie Black Panther.

The 34-year-old actress stars alongside Chadwick as Nakia in the new Marvel film, which has broken box office records following its release. The cast have been doing the promo rounds for the movie, with Chadwick wowing fans by showing off his muscular physique on the front of the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine. On Monday (19Feb18), Lupita decided to bring her own take on the sexy shot as she paid tribute to her co-star and his role in making Black Panther the success it is.

Alongside a side-by-side comparison of her in the pose and Chadwick on the Rolling Stone cover, Lupita wrote: "Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T'Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your gruelling workout regimen.

"And I will never get enough of the way you say the word 'because.' We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you. #CoverCosplay."

It's not the first time Lupita has recreated one of her Black Panther co-star's magazine covers. She posed up for an imitation of Michael B. Jordan's British GQ cover last week, sitting on a stool with her leg crossed and sunglasses on.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery: @michaelbjordan, I admire your focus, your ferocity, your vulnerability and even your struggle to accept compliments. You work harder than you show, and you give us a window into your beautiful soul. Happy Birthday, from someone who loves you! And congratulations on the awesome @britishgq cover! #CoverCosplay," she wrote next to that comparison.