Diane Keaton has crush on Chris Martin since Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash

Diane Keaton has developed a crush on Chris Martin after meeting the singer and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash earlier in February (18).

The talk show host celebrated her 60th birthday with a star-studded party which was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The Annie Hall star stopped by Ellen's show for an interview, which airs on Tuesday (20Feb18), and admitted it was overwhelming for her to be in the presence of so many famous people, reeling off names such as Pink and Pharrell Williams, before bringing up the Coldplay singer, who she was attracted to at the party.

"He was with Dakota (Johnson). They're a couple, got it? So, what I'm saying is... He's gorgeous. That face got better with time," she said, describing that he was wearing a baseball cap that was "to die for".

Ellen then recalled that the 72-year-old was talking to Dakota, who she said is "with Chris", and Diane had no idea who he was.

"I didn't know who he was, but I saw him, and I noticed that he was gorgeous," she admitted. "It was only when someone said a couple of days later, 'Did you know?'... How could I not have known?"

Chris came up again during a quick-fire question round. When she was asked who her current celebrity crush is, she replied, "I just had a big feeling at your party for Chris Martin."

She was then to describe her sex life and she responded, "Do you want me to be honest? Well I would say I don't have one. It's gone. Gone. I don't participate in that... Well maybe sometimes, on occasion.

"Well let's think about it, I mean give me a break.... Maybe Chris might someday be interested in me... If he was interested, if he were to call me up...," she said before bursting into laughter. She added, "Oh dear, that was fun to think about."

Chris and Dakota have yet to publicly confirm their romance but they have been spotted kissing and holding hands.