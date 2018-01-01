George and Amal Clooney joining Florida shooting students' March for Our Lives

George Clooney and his wife Amal are donating $500,000 (£357,100) to help fund the March for Our Lives gun control protest, which they will participate in in honour of their twin babies.

Survivors of the horrific Valentine's Day (14Feb18) massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed the lives of at least 17 people, have organised the 24 March (18) rally in Washington, D.C., calling on activists across the U.S. to join them in demanding legislators to take action to "end this epidemic of mass school shootings".

Justin Bieber has already pledged his support to the cause after reaching out to student body leader Cameron Kasky, and now the Clooneys have announced they will be demonstrating alongside the youths to fight for their kids' lives.

George and human rights attorney Amal, who became first-time parents last June (17), are also helping to cover the costs of the event.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," the actor shares in a statement.

"Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."

Actress Alyssa Milano is another famous face who will be hitting the streets of Washington, D.C., while fellow stars Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, and Teresa Palmer have shared details about the movement on social media, urging followers to get involved.

Additional March for Our Lives protests are also being organised to take place in other U.S. cities on 24 March.

It's the latest cause to gain the financial support of the Clooneys in recent months - last August (17), the philanthropists handed over $1 million (£714,250) to the Southern Poverty Law Center to help officials tackle hate groups following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, while they donated the same amount in October (17) to investigate war profiteering in Africa.