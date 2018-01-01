Oscar Isaac wed longtime partner last spring

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Oscar Isaac has confirmed he's a married man.

The actor hinted he had secretly wed after referring to his partner, Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind, as his "wife" in a BuzzFeed video interview, during which he wore a gold band on his ring finger, at the end of last year (17), and now the private star has come clean, revealing his decision to get married was not wholly romantic.

"(There were) tons of reasons," he tells GQ magazine. "She’s Danish, she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out, 'Well, where are we going to be?' And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more.

"Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself becomes less important."

Oscar admits he knew it was the right time to ask his longtime girlfriend to be his wife when he watched her bathe his sick mum: "Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her (Lind) carrying my child, bathing my sick mom... Seeing her do that, I just thought, 'I want to be with this person forever and ever'. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well.

"My mom passed in February (17) and we got married in March and our son was born in April."

The family has set up home in New York and Oscar tells the publication he has no plans to move to Los Angeles, because he doesn't like the person he becomes when he's in Hollywood.

"I just feel anxious when I'm there. And I just get annoyed with myself more. It’s not L.A., it’s me," he explains. "There are definitely a lot of tempting things about it. It’s like the ring in Lord of the Rings - you put it on and you’re like, 'Whoa, no!'"