Blac Chyna reviewing legal options as she seeks justice for leaked sex tape

Reality TV star Blac Chyna has hired top lawyer Lisa Bloom to help her bring the person responsible for leaking her sex tape to justice.

The glamour model, who is the mother of ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's one-year-old daughter Dream, hit headlines on Monday (19Feb18) after someone anonymously released footage of her pleasuring an unidentified male via Twitter.

Blac Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, immediately turned to powerful women's rights lawyer Bloom, who successfully defended actress Mischa Barton in a sex tape case last year (17), and the attorney has now revealed her client has three different legal options.

"There's the criminal option, because revenge porn is a crime in California," Bloom told BuzzFeed News, "and a civil option, because it's also a civil wrong..."

She's also considering pursuing the case as "domestic abuse".

"(I've had) a lot of successes in revenge porn cases in California," the lawyer added.

Bloom also represented Chyna when the star battled her baby's father Rob when he posted naked images of her online last summer. The restraining order she won against Kardashian in the matter was eventually overturned in September (17), when Bloom took part in resolving the issue privately out of court.

"Rob Kardashian posted naked pictures and a lot of offensive content about her," the attorney recalled. "We went to court and immediately got a restraining order against him and the judge agreed with us. This type of cyberbullying is a form of domestic abuse under our domestic abuse laws."

Bloom revealed she and Chyna have lined up potential culprits behind the star's latest sex scandal, but the legal counsellor has refused to publicly point the finger at the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators until more evidence is gathered.

"We don't know who (leaked the footage)," she said. "We have some suspicions, but we don't know."