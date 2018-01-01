Oprah & Steven Spielberg join George Clooney's gun control pledge

Oprah Winfrey and her The Color Purple director Steven Spielberg have joined a gun control pledge kicked off by George Clooney and his wife following last week's (14Feb18) deadly school shooting in Florida.

Winfrey and the filmmaker have matched the movie star's $500,000 (£357,100) contribution to the March for Our Lives protest for meaningful gun control, which is set for 24 March (18) in Washington D.C.

The rally is being organised by students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student killed 17 people during a sickening shoot-out.

In a statement on her social media accounts, Winfrey praised the organisers of the march, comparing them to the Freedom Riders who rode buses in segregated parts of the United States during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

"George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more," the media mogul posted. "I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to 'March For Our Lives'. These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."

Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, shared similar words of support.

“The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages,” they said in a joint statement.

Clooney and Amal's donation was made in honour of their twins Ella and Alexander.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The actor and human rights attorney are also helping to cover the costs of the event.

Other stars, including Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, and Teresa Palmer have shared details about the movement on social media, urging followers to get involved.

Additional March for Our Lives protests are also set for other U.S. cities on 24 March.

Meanwhile, moviemaker and comedian Judd Apatow has donated $1,000 (GBP71,500) to a recovering victim of the Florida high school shooting's get well fund.

Judd has handed over the cash to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges, who was shot multiple times while attempting to save others during last week's mass shooting.

The teenager is stable after he was shot in both legs and his back as he attempted to close and lock a door to keep gunman Nikolas Cruz from firing at his classmates, according to a post on his official GoFundMe page.

More than $400,000 (GBP286,000) has been raised so far.