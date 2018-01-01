Jessica Chastain in talks for It sequel

Jessica Chastain is poised to reunite with director Andy Muschietti to star in the It sequel.

Reports suggest the Molly's Game actress is in early negotiations to join the project, five months after Muschietti's filmmaking partner, sister Barbara, admitted they would "love" to have Chastain jump onboard.

In an interview with Deadline.com in September (17), producer Barbara Muschietti admitted it would be great casting to have the Oscar nominee portray an older version of lead character Beverly Marsh, because her features are strikingly similar to those of Sophia Lillis, the 16-year-old who tackled the role in the 2017 horror remake.

"I think one of the first things that we noticed when we saw Sophia come into the room was, 'My gosh, you look like (Chastain),'" Barbara noted at the time. "It's a strange kind of connection but we will see."

The Muschietti siblings previously worked with Chastain on another scary project, 2013's Mama, and the beauty offered up her sequel services in November (17).

"Of course, I want to work on it... they're my friends," she told ScreenRant in November (17). "They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."

The hit adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel revolved around a group of small-town youths battling a creepy clown named Pennywise, played by Bill Skarsgard, in the 1950s.

The follow-up moves on 30 years into the future and revisits the kids as adults, who must return to their native Maine to tackle their worst nightmares once again.

Andy will return to direct It: Chapter Two from a script by Gary Dauberman, who also worked on last year's movie.

It's set for release in September, 2019.