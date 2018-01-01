NEWS Sade returns with new song for A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack Newsdesk Share with :







Reclusive soul icon Sade is returning to the spotlight with an original song for director Ava DuVernay's fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time.



The Smooth Operator star hasn't released any fresh material since sharing a cover of Thin Lizzy's Still in Love With You for her 2011 compilation album, The Ultimate Collection, but on Tuesday (20Feb18), DuVernay revealed she had managed to persuade Sade to return to the studio for her new Disney project.



"I never thought she'd say yes, but asked anyway," Ava wrote on Twitter. "She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I'll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It's entitled 'Flower of the Universe'. And it's a dream come true."



Pop star Sia has also contributed a new tune to the album. It was written especially for lead character Meg Murray, played onscreen by rising actress Storm Reid.



"Happy to share that WRINKLE IN TIME's soundtrack also includes original music by none other than Sia," Ava continued. "I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE. So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It's called 'Magic'. And it is. Thank you, @Sia."



The film will also boast songs from Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle, Kehlani, and Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, whose I Believe collaboration has been added to the soundtrack line-up.



After Demi expressed her excitement at the news, Ava responded by tweeting: "My hope was to gather dynamic women artists to craft a majestic soundtrack for Meg's journey. Demi, thank you for 'I BELIEVE.' With our brother, @djkhaled, you made magic."



A Wrinkle in Time, the big screen adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's popular children's book, will star Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Mindy Kaling, and feature a score by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.



The highly-anticipated movie and accompanying soundtrack will be released in early March (18).

