Ashton Kutcher didn't eat for a week after Demi Moore divorce

Ashton Kutcher didn't eat for a week after he and Demi Moore divorced.

The 40-year-old actor and Demi called time on their relationship in 2011, after six years of marriage. And while Ashton knew the decision was the right one, it still took him some time to come to terms with the news.

In a bid to get his head around his newly single status, Ashton took himself on a solo retreat in the mountains of Montana, where he didn't eat and had no access to the outside world.

"Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself," Ashton said as he appeared on Dax Shepard’s new podcast Armchair Expert. "I did no food, no drink, just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea for a week."

As well as his fast, Ashton decided to address previous wrongs in his life, and used the time to write letters to all the exes he felt he had unfinished business with.

"I was just doing what came to me," he explained. "I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, regret, anything. And I wrote letters to every single person. And on day seven, I typed them all out and then sent them. I handwrote them all and then typed them out and sent them.

"It was like an exercise. I was like, ‘I’ve probably done some damage.’ So I just cleared (the) palette."

Following his divorce from Demi, Ashton went on to start a relationship with long-term friend Mila Kunis. The couple are now married and parents to two children.