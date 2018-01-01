Natalie Portman sidesteps awkward Woody Allen question

Natalie Portman dismissed an awkward question about Woody Allen during an interview by stressing the focus should remain on Hollywood's history of gender inequality.

The Black Swan actress, who is in the middle of promotional duties for new Netflix movie Annihilation, was questioned about the director, who she worked with on the 1996 movie Everyone Says I Love You, during an interview with Buzzfeed.

Allen has recently faced renewed questions over adopted daughter Dylan Farrow's claims that he molested her - allegations the filmmaker has always strenuously denied.

During the interview, the reporter asked Natalie a question which began, "I think time may be up for Woody Allen... does it feel that way to you?”

“I don’t think that’s what the conversation should be about," Natalie responded. "I think it should be about: Why didn’t Elaine May make a movie every year? Why didn’t Nora Ephron make a movie every year? Where’s the female version of Bill Cosby? Why don’t we see any Asian women in films?” said the 36-year-old, who has been a vocal member of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

“There’s so much art that’s being lost by not giving opportunities to women and people of colour. Let’s not talk about what man’s career is over. Let’s talk about the vast art trove we’ve lost by not giving women, people of colour, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community opportunities - let’s talk about that loss for all of us in art,” she added.

“Let’s talk about that huge hole in our culture. I don’t want talk about ‘Isn’t it sad that this person who’s made 500 movies can’t make movies anymore?’ That’s not for me to decide. And it’s also not what I’m upset about.”

Natalie also expressed her regret in the interview over signing a petition in support of director Roman Polanski in 2009.

She was among a list of stars, including Penelope Cruz, Harrison Ford, and Martin Scorsese, who signed a document issued to the Swiss Federal Justice pleading for his release from police custody.

"I very much regret it," she sighed. "I take responsibility for not thinking about it enough. Someone I respected gave it to me, and said, 'I signed this. Will you too?' And I was like, 'Sure.'"