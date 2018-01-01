I, Tonya victorious at 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards

I, Tonya and The Shape of Water took home top awards at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night (20Feb18).

The star-studded event, which is dedicated to recognising the work of costume designers, was held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez hosting proceedings.

When it came to the major prizes, Jennifer Johnson won the award for Excellence in Contemporary Film for her work biopic I, Tonya, which follows the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, as played by Margot Robbie, including her difficult upbringing and connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Jennifer beat Get Out's Nadine Haders, Kingsman: The Golden Circle's Arianne Phillips, Lady Bird's April Napier, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Melissa Toth.

While Luis Sequeira took home the prize for Excellence in Period Film for his designs for The Shape of Water. Others nominated for the coveted award included Jeffrey Kurland for Dunkirk, Alexandra Byrne for Murder on the Orient Express, Mark Bridges for Phantom Thread and Ellen Mirojnick for The Greatest Showman.

And Lindy Hemming was honoured for Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film for her costume designs for hit superhero movie Wonder Woman.

Regarding the TV categories, The Crown's Jane Petrie and Game of Thrones' Michele Clapton came out on top, while Ane Crabtree won the prize for Excellence in Contemporary Television for The Handmaid's Tale.

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro was presented with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and Kerry Washington was bestowed with the Lacoste Spotlight Award.

John Mollo was posthumously inducted into the Costume Designers Guild Hall of Fame. The British costume designer, who passed away last October, was known for his Oscar-winning costume design on the original Star Wars and 1982's Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the presentation concluded with Joanna Johnston receiving the Career Achievement Award. She was bestowed the honour by producer Kathleen Kennedy and actress Sally Field, whom she had worked with on 1994's Forrest Gump.

The full list of 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards' winners is as follows:

Excellence in Contemporary Film - Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya

Excellence in Period Film - Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film - Lindy Hemming, Wonder Woman

Excellence in Short Form Design - Kim Bowen, Pink's Beautiful Trauma music video

Excellence in Period Television - Jane Petrie, The Crown

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television - Michele Clapton, Game of Thrones

Excellence in Contemporary Television - Ane Crabtree, The Handmaid's Tale

Spotlight Award - Kerry Washington

Distinguished Collaborator Award - Guillermo del Toro

Hall of Fame - John Mollo

Distinguished Service Award - Maggie Schpak

Career Achievement Award - Joanna Johnston