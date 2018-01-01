Allison Janney was 'obsessed' with watching British royals at BAFTAs

Allison Janney was totally "obsessed" with watching the royals at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night (18Feb18).

The actress attended the awards ceremony in London, where she received the Best Supporting Actress prize for her performance as Tonya Harding's mother in biographical film I, Tonya.

However, Allison couldn't focus on the event as she was distracted by the close proximity of Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

"They sat in the very front row and I sat like four rows behind them, and I was just obsessed with watching them watch the show the whole time," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. "It was very civilised, but I thought, 'My God, if I win I've got to go up and you know, say what I've got to say in front of them.' I did win and I was very nervous."

After Allison received her gong, she was invited to meet with William and Catherine. And while she was delighted to chat with the royals, the star wishes she had been better prepared for the moment.

"No one had told us any protocol, I didn't know if I was supposed to curtsy or what I was supposed to do. And I realised when they started going around that I'd taken my shoes off, so I was about to meet the royal couple Fred Flintstone-style," the 58-year-old sighed. "Of course, I meet Kate first, and she's my height, I'm standing there and I realise I don't have my shoes on... (She's pregnant and wearing high heels) and I said, 'Honey you need to take those shoes off, your highness, honey.' I called her honey. She smiled, I'm sure it was fine."

Allison is now preparing to attend the Oscars, where she is also nominated. However, the Mom actress admitted that she hasn't prepared an acceptance speech yet and she has asked her friends to write down some ideas for her because she is "terrified" of writing.

"I hope to take the best thing from each one and sort of throw it together and make it mine, as it were," she smiled.