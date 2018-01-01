Megan Fox slams 'morally bankrupt' Hollywood

Megan Fox has slammed Hollywood for being "morally bankrupt" and insisted movie bosses treat actors like dispensable commodities.

The 31-year-old actress has starred in her fair share of blockbuster movies, including the first two films in the Transformers franchise, and is well versed on the ups and downs of her industry of choice. And in a new interview with E! News, Megan opened up about the dangers of Hollywood, particularly the fact that the actors are treated as commodities by movie bosses.

"(Hollywood is) morally bankrupt," she vented. "There's not a lot of concern about what's right for individuals. As long as you survive filming and they've gotten what they need from you they don't really care if you drop dead afterwards. It doesn't matter if you break an arm or you break a leg.

"You can get really sick as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don't understand that. There's no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn't matter because you are a means to an end."

It's not the first time the screen star has blasted movie studios for lacking morality and integrity - she previously made similar remarks during an interview with Hong Kong's Prestige magazine last year (17).

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan opened up about how she balances her work life and looking after three sons, Noah, five, Bodhi, four, and 18-month-old Journey, with her marriage to Brian Austin Green. In a bid to ensure their relationship stays fresh, Megan schedules a weekly date night for her and Brian, and has even tried to ban talk of the couple's three sons at the nights out - although she admits that's a struggle.

"We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn't always kid-centered," she smiled. "I try to make a rule let's not talk about the kids, but it's impossible."