Chadwick Boseman buys out Black Panther theatre screening for hometown kids

Actor Chadwick Boseman bought out a screening of his new superhero movie Black Panther in his South Carolina hometown as a treat for underprivileged youths.

The Marvel blockbuster has continually broken box office records since its release last week (ends16Feb18), and Chadwick, who portrays the titular character, wanted to make sure kids in his old stomping ground of Anderson wouldn't miss out on the fun by covering the costs of their theatre visit.

Tammy Hembree, senior manager of the Amstar Stadium 14 venue, where the screening was held, told USA Today 312 youths were invited to view the movie for free on Saturday (17Feb18).

She reveals Chadwick's own family and friends also came out in force, filling 460 seats at two of the cinema's screenings to support their hometown hero.

Chadwick wasn't the only star to purchase Black Panther tickets for those less fortunate - actress Octavia Spencer, and rappers T.I., Migos member Offset, and Lil Yachty performed similar acts of generosity for fans across the U.S., too.

Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, basketball ace Dwyane Wade, also teamed up with officials at youth organisations in Cleveland, Ohio, Miami, Florida, Omaha, Nebraska, and Watts, Los Angeles to offer kids in each city the opportunity to check out the film for free.

In a weekend (17-18Feb18) post on her Instagram page, Gabrielle wrote, "Black Panther is more than a movie, it’s a movement. We partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Miami, Omaha & Watts to send 100 kids from each club to see #BlackPanther & we gave each club a donation to help provide opportunities for the children they serve in our communities. If you can be a hero in someone’s life, be one."

The huge support for Black Panther, which also stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, helped the film bank a stunning $201.7 million (£144.1 million) in its first three days on release in North America, making it the fifth-highest debut in box office history.