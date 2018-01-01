Anne-Marie Duff: 'James McAvoy divorce was a difficult experience'

James McAvoy's actress ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff has called their divorce a "profound, difficult experience".

The actors, who met on the set of British TV show Shameless, announced in 2016 that they were going to divorce after 10 years of marriage. The former couple, who share an eight-year-old named Brendan, rarely spoke about their relationship when they were together, and have been equally quiet about their split. But now Anne-Marie has opened up in a new interview with Britain's The Times newspaper.

Shortly after talking about being drawn to characters who are in the face of an "emotional, political or literal" hurricane, she said, "Divorce is a profound, difficult experience. It just is. It's a bit like you go to bed and you wake up holding hands in a hurricane. And nobody gave you any storm warnings.

"And if you are recognisable, you can't leave the hurricane at home, because you walk down the street and everyone knows you are holding hands with the hurricane. And they mean well and they are well-wishers, but they are strangers so you have to deal with that for a while and be as big a version of yourself as you can be."

James, 38, has since been linked to director M. Night Shyamalan's personal assistant Lisa Liberati while Anne-Marie, 47, says she isn't with anybody else, but the hurricane has now gone. They still live in the same part of north London and recently shared notes about Macbeth, as she is gearing up to portray Lady Macbeth at London's National Theatre.

"We have a son, we have the greatest bond two people can have - that for us will always be our biggest priority," she said.

Following the split, the actress stepped away from screen roles and focussed on stage work, only appearing in one film, On Chesil Beach, as she knew the director Dominic Cooke.

"I made the bold decision that I didn't want to stand in front of the camera for a little while. I just wanted to be free of the scrutiny of it all," she explained. "(Theatre) also meant I could be with my boy. That's a massive thing for me. It's all about logistics when you've got a kid, isn't it? And perhaps I needed to inhabit myself a bit more again."