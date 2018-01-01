Chrissy Teigen's friends throw her a surprise baby shower

Chrissy Teigen was left stunned when her New York friends threw her a surprise baby shower on Wednesday (21Feb18).

The 32-year-old model and presenter is expecting her second child, a son, with husband John Legend in June. But Chrissy's pals decided it's never too early to celebrate, and showered the Lip Sync Battle star with love and gifts at the chic event.

Chrissy shared a selfie video with four of her friends on Instagram from the event, in which she said: "These are my best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower!"

She then captioned the footage by writing: "Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back." She added the hashtag "#twobabyclub" in the comments section.

Among the presents Chrissy received at the shower was a gift box from Hatch Mama, a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera and the children's book Iggy Peck Architect.

Chrissy revealed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month that her second child is due in June. However, she added that while she and John are more than a little excited about further extending their family, they are struggling to come up with the perfect name for their son.

"Boy names are really tough!" she mused. "I don’t think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name."

Of coming up with the moniker for her 22-month-old daughter Luna, Chrissy added: "There was a blood moon happening, it was a very beautiful night - it was a big red moon and it was just gorgeous. And I have this real love for space, I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as a youngster so I just thought Luna was perfect."

When host Ellen suggested she should call the baby Urban, to make it Urban Legend, Chrissy laughed, before adding that people have also suggested she and John use his name for the tot.

"Then everyone’s like why don’t you do the JJ thing, call him John Junior, but his (John's) ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that’. And I was like, 'Wow, you’re a jerk, what a jerk!'" she laughed.