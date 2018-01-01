Gina Rodriguez suffered panic attacks 'due to too-high dose of thyroid medication'

Gina Rodriguez suffered "really debilitating" panic attacks because of a too-high dosage of her thyroid medication.

The 33-year-old star has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, a condition in which your immune system attacks your thyroid, resulting in symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss, weight gain, muscle aches and weakness, depression and memory lapses. And in an interview with Self magazine, the actress revealed a too-high dosage of her thyroid medication left her suffering with panic attacks for the first time. However, once the dose was lowered, the attacks soon eased up.

"To the core of my being, I know what it's like to feel like there is no way I can win this, so where do I even begin," she told SELF magazine. "(Hashimoto's) affects so many aspects of your life. I've had it for so many years … that rebellion of not taking care of myself can't exist anymore.

“It is really important for us to be super self-aware. I wasn’t banking on that. I wasn’t like, 'hey, yeah, let me get a disease that makes me have to be super aware.' I don’t want to be super aware of myself all of the time.”

The Jane the Virgin star, who will next be seen in movie Annihilation, also suffers memory lapses, a comment symptom of Hashimoto's, which make her feel "shame" - especially if she can't remember something sweet her boyfriend Joe LoCicero has said to her.

"I don't want him to think that I'm not remembering our special moments together. And that stinks," she sighed.

Gina's comments come after model Gigi Hadid opened up about her own battle with the condition after being targeted by negative comments about her fluctuating weight.