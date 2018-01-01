Lupita Nyong'o to portray comedian Trevor Noah's mother in new film

Lupita Nyong'o has signed on to play comedian Trevor Noah's mother in a big screen adaptation of his autobiography, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

Trevor, the host of popular comedy programme The Daily Show, was born in Johannesburg in 1984 to a black mother, Patricia, and white father, Robert. His parents' relationship was illegal under the country's apartheid laws at the time and his 2016 book chronicled his difficult upbringing.

The tome also tells of Patricia's tumultuous life, including a childhood spent in a hut with 14 occupants, and her recovery from being shot in the head by Trevor's stepfather in 2009, while she was returning from church with her family.

As well as acting in the movie, Lupita will also join Trevor as a producer on the project.

"When I read @TrevorNoah's 'Born A Crime,' I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!" the actress captioned a photo of her posing alongside Trevor on her social media pages on Wednesday (21Feb18).

Trevor re-posted Lupita's announcement and shared that he was "beyond excited" to be working alongside the Oscar winner.

"My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda," he wrote alongside his post, referring to the fictional East African nation setting of Lupita's new superhero movie Black Panther. "So it's beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong' o. I'm beyond excited."

Trevor's memoir spent 26 weeks on the bestseller list and also won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor as well as two NAACP Image Awards.

In addition to appearing in Trevor's movie, Lupita is rumoured to have roles in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot as well as Star Wars: Episode IX.