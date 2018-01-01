Jennifer Lawrence hits out at Harvey Weinstein for dragging her into lawsuit

Jennifer Lawrence is slamming Harvey Weinstein for dragging her into his fight to toss a class action lawsuit against him.

The disgraced movie mogul and his former business partners were slapped with a class action lawsuit from six women, who accused them of racketeering in December (17). The women claimed Weinstein resorted to criminal means in an effort to cover up his alleged sexual misconduct and assault, and board members at his former companies, Miramax and The Weinstein Company, conspired to help him.

Bosses at the production company are seeking to have the lawsuit against them dismissed and in new legal papers Weinstein has referenced his working relationships with The Hunger Games star, Meryl Streep, and Gwyneth Paltrow in a bid get the suit dropped.

Streep hit out at the disgraced producer for using her name and quotes in his complaint earlier this week, and Lawrence has now joined her.

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit," a statement from the actress reads. "This is what predators do, and it must stop."

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice, whether through criminal or civil actions."

Weinstein has not responded to Lawrence and Streep's comments, and Paltrow has yet make a statement about the controversy.

Harvey, whose world fell apart in October (17), following the publication of a New York Times expose detailing his alleged past sexual misconduct, maintains he has never had non-consensual sex with any woman. The Oscar winner has now been accused of inappropriate behaviour by over 80 women.