NEWS Rachel McAdams pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her first child, according to multiple reports.



The Doctor Strange star was notably absent from the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Game Night, on Wednesday (21Feb18), and now sources tell E! News she's been keeping a low profile because she is preparing to become a mum.



The 39-year-old, who has been dating screenwriter Jamie Linden since 2016, has only taken part in a few press interviews to promote the comedy/thriller, and none of them have been on-camera.



However, in a recent chat with Parade.com, she revealed she had "so much" to look forward to in 2018.



"I love the beginning of the year," she gushed. "It always feels fresh and exciting, and to bring it full circle, more game nights, having good times with family and friends, and knowing there’s a whole new year of that to come (sic)."



Rachel's representatives have yet to comment on the baby news reports.



McAdams is known for closely guarding her privacy, but she has made no secret of her desire to start a family in recent years.



"Having a few (kids) would be great," she told People magazine back in 2009. "My mum is a great inspiration to me... She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."



She previously enjoyed relationships with her The Notebook love interest Ryan Gosling, her Midnight in Paris co-star Michael Sheen, and Taylor Kitsch, who she met on the set of True Detective's second season, which aired in 2015.



Meanwhile, Linden's exes include actress Zooey Deschanel, who he dated for two years until their split in 2014.

