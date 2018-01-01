Brendan Fraser: 'I was groped by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president'

Brendan Fraser grew "depressed" and "reclusive" following an alleged inappropriate encounter with former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk.

The accusations against Berk first surfaced after the alleged incident in 2003 and were addressed in the former film boss' memoir, but Fraser is now opening up about them publicly for the first time to GQ magazine.

In the new interview, The Mummy star claims Berk touched him on his butt.

"His left hand reaches around, grabs my a** cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint," he tells the publication. "And he starts moving it around."

The actor says he removed Berk's hand, adding the alleged incident made him feel sick.

"I felt ill," he says. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

Berk insists Fraser's story is "a total fabrication" adding he simply pinched Brendan's butt in jest.

But the actor reveals the alleged groping left him scarred and "depressed".

"I was blaming myself and I was miserable - because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel...'" Fraser tells GQ.

"(It) made me retreat," he adds. "It made me feel reclusive. (It messed with) who I was and what I was doing. Work withered on the vine for me. In my mind, at least, something had been taken away from me."

Brendan tells the publication he felt emboldened after friends like Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Ashley Judd come forward with their own sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I know Rose, I know Ashley, I know Mira - I've worked with them," he says. "I call them friends in my mind. I haven't spoken to them in years, but they're my friends. I watched this wonderful movement (#MeToo), these people with the courage to say what I didn't have the courage to say."

"Am I still frightened? Absolutely," he adds. "Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely. And maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is."

Fraser did receive an apology from Berk after the alleged incident, but the executive insists he "admitted no wrongdoing", adding it was "the usual, 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize'."