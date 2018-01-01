The Crown star Claire Foy splits from husband

The Crown star Claire Foy and her husband have split just over a year after she helped nurse him through a lifesaving operation to remove a brain tumour.

The actress confirmed the break-up from Stephen Campbell Moore in a statement obtained by The Sun on Thursday (22Feb18).

"We have separated and have been for some time," the release reads. "We do however continue as great friends."

Foy, who plays the young Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series, met actor Stephen, 38, on the set of Season of the Witch in 2011. They married in 2014 and share a two-year-old daughter, named Ivy Rose.

A source tells the tabloid, "After seven years together this came as a real shock to many of their friends, but they're lovely people and are determined to keep everything civilised. Obviously it has been a very sad period for both of them, and for their wider families. But they are wonderful parents, intelligent and both successful in their own right.

"They've just decided that unfortunately their relationship simply wasn't working and that this would be for the best."

In a recent interview with The Sun, Foy revealed she feared she'd be left a widow when her husband was diagnosed with a benign tumour on his pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain, at the end of 2016.

"My daughter didn't know what was going on at all," she told the tabloid, "but my family did and I could see it in them. You realise you're not the most important person anymore."

Stephen underwent a successful operation to remove the tumour, and has now returned to full health.