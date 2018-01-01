Mark Wahlberg didn't think twice about donating his huge All the Money in the World reshoot fee

Mark Wahlberg insists it was easy for him to hand over his $1.5 million (£1.1 million) All the Money in the World reshoot earnings to the Time's Up movement.

The remaining cast of director Ridley Scott's biographical thriller about John Paul Getty III's kidnapping was forced to film new scenes in a 10-day shoot late last year (17) after Christopher Plummer was recast in Kevin Spacey's role, following accusations of sexual assault launched against the American Beauty actor by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp and others.

Wahlberg became embroiled in another controversy related to the movie after it became public that his co-star Michelle Williams earned less than $1,000 (£734) for the reshoot, a small fraction of his $1.5 million paycheque for the same work.

Amid mass condemnation from fans who were upset about the pay disparity, last month (Jan18) Mark went ahead and donated every single cent he earned from the reshoot to the Time's Up defence fund, which was created to support the legal fees for victims of sexual assault.

He made the sizeable contribution in castmate Michelle's name and bosses at William Morris Endeavor, the agency that represents both actors, followed his lead by gifting $500,000 (£367,000) to Time's Up.

And in hindsight, Wahlberg has no regrets, revealing it didn't take him long to choose to donate the cash.

"It didn’t take much to make the decision. It was just the right thing to do, you know?" he told ET Online. "And Michelle is a fantastic actress."

Addressing critics of his massive reshoot fee, Mark added: "It's not me who decides who gets paid what. Your value's based on what the marketplace dictates, and with that particular situation, it was very awkward."

He also reveals he agreed on a salary that is far less than his standard fee for the project, just so he could have the opportunity to work with the director.

"It was like, you know what, we'll donate that (the reshoot) and they need the rest of the money that I got paid to do it too (WME's $500,000 contribution), because I -- like everybody else -- did the movie to make the movie with Ridley Scott. I took a substantial pay cut," he said.