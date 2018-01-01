Mindy Kaling visits Disneyland in first post-baby outing

Mindy Kaling made her first official post-baby appearance at Disneyland on Thursday (22Feb18).

The actress stepped out at the theme park in Anaheim, California to promote her new film, Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, and was joined by her co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid at a preview screening of the upcoming fantasy-adventure flick.

Taking to Instagram, Mindy shared some photographs of her posing with her colleagues outside Sleeping Beauty's castle, with each of them shown sporting pairs of Minnie Mouse novelty ears. She also posted a snap of herself with the caption, "Mindy Mouse".

The Mindy Project star plays astral traveller Mrs. Who in Ava DuVernay's latest project, which is based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L'Engle and also features Rowan Blanchard and Zach Galifianakis.

While Mindy is now due to begin a publicity tour for the movie, she has steered clear of the spotlight since welcoming daughter Katherine in December (17). The 38-year-old confirmed she was expecting her first child in August after Oprah publicly spoke about the pregnancy.

"If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it," Mindy told Ellen DeGeneres of Oprah spilling her baby news. "And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' - because she's almost like a religious figure. So, if there's one person I (had) to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good."

The Emmy Award nominee previously admitted the baby news was "an unexpected surprise", and has declined to name the infant's father.