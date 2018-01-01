Josh Duhamel: 'Fergie's fine after awful National Anthem'

Transformers star Josh Duhamel has assured fans his estranged wife Fergie is fine after her jazzy version of the U.S. National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game was savaged by critics.

The Black Eyed Peas singer delivered a sultry rendition of the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Sunday's (18Feb18) big basketball game - and then faced backlash for attempting to sexy-up the anthem.

Some critics insisted it was the worst rendition of the song before a major sporting event ever, prompting Fergie to explain her actions on Monday (19Feb18).

"I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA (National Basketball Association)," she told TMZ. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Now, her husband Duhamel has spoken out about the criticism his wife has faced this week, insisting "she's fine".

In a pre-taped chat with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, which will air on her show on Friday (23Feb18), he said, "I think she (Fergie) would probably admit it's not her best work but the girl's crazy talented, she really is, and she's an amazing woman... Trust me, she's fine. She's about as resilient as they come."

But the actor admitted it's tough to see his estranged wife - and the mother of his son Axl - hammered by critics and fellow celebrities for a bad song choice.

"It's hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that, but that's the business," Josh added.