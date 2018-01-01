James Van Der Beek set to become a father of five

Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek will soon have a full fist of kids after revealing his fifth kid is on the way.

The 40-year-old actor's wife Kimberly is pregnant again and he took to social media on Friday (23Feb18) to share the happy news.

"Some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds - which we might very well be...," he wrote, "but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or more in awe of @vanderkimberly."

The star and his wife wed in August, 2010, just four months after they announced they were expecting their first child together. They last became parents in March, 2016, when daughter Emilia Van Der Beek was born.

She joined siblings Olivia, who was five at the time, Joshua, who was four, and then-two-year-old Annabel.

Following the birth, James tweeted: "Crazy how deeply in love you can fall with someone you just met."

Before the birth of their third child, Annabel, in 2014, the star told People.com he was worried about how to deal with his ever-growing family.

"There are moments where we will be dealing with the two, it will be a handful and I’ll think, ‘Well, this is about to get even trickier'," he noted.

However, a big family is just what the actor, who was previously married to actress Heather McComb, has always wanted: "The kids are the best home base you could possibly have," he said. "It tethers you to reality. I know that by the time I come home, I’ll be brought right back to earth."