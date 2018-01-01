Emily Ratajkowski marries in shock courthouse wedding

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has tied the knot with her boyfriend of just weeks in a surprise courthouse wedding.

The Gone Girl star is now the wife of Sebastian Bear-McClard, an actor and producer she was first linked to earlier this month (Feb18), after the couple was spotted kissing ahead of Valentine's Day (14Feb18) in Los Angeles.

Emily confirmed the wedding news in an Instagram Stories video on Friday (23Feb18), shortly after the ceremony at City Hall in New York City. Social media personality Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, was in attendance as a witness.

Emily, 26, was previously romantically linked to Jeff Magid, who she had dated since December, 2014. The pair quietly split last year (17), according to sources, after she moved out of their shared Downtown Los Angeles apartment to find her own place.

Sources told the New York Daily News Emily and her ex were once "inseparable" but drifted apart in the final months of their relationship due to demanding work commitments.

"Jeff is an incredibly successful music producer and is working around the country," an insider noted shortly after the split. "Emily, too, is seeing her career boom, so their business success did not help them spend much time together."

Ratajkowski, who kicked off her acting career with a topless appearance in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video in 2014, has a trio of films lined up this year (18) - the brunette beauty will star opposite Michelle Williams in Amy Schumer's highly anticipated new comedy I Feel Pretty, while she also landed a role alongside Theo James in Lying and Stealing and will team up with Aaron Paul in the thriller Welcome Home.

Her new husband was one of the producers behind Robert Pattinson's 2017 film Good Time.