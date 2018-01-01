Jennifer Lawrence doesn't regret leaving school to pursue acting dreams

Jennifer Lawrence has no regrets about dropping out of school at 14, insisting the decision made her acting dreams real.

The Hunger Games star has revealed she left school without even picking up her diploma, because she felt she needed to be focus on her acting career.

"I struggled through school," she tells U.S. news show 60 Minutes. "(I) never felt very smart and when I read a script and I felt like I knew exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way (there) was a whole part of my brain that I didn't know existed. (It was) something that I could be confident in and I didn't want to let it go...

"It was just an overwhelming feeling of, 'I get this, this is what I was meant to do!' And to get people to try to understand that when you're 14 years old, wanting to drop of school and do this... your parents are just like, 'You're out of your mind'."

Lawrence never returned to school to finish her studies or pick up a diploma, but she insists she'll never look back.

"I dropped out of middle school," she says. "I don't technically have a GED (General Educational Development) or a diploma. I am self-educated. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career."

Jennifer's dreams came true when her break-out role in 2010 drama Winter's Bone won her acclaim, her first of four Oscar nominations, and a leading role in The Hunger Games film franchise. She picked up an Academy Award in 2012 for Silver Linings Playbook.