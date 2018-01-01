Taylor Lautner mourns late dog

Actor Taylor Lautner is grieving the death of his beloved dog Roxy.

The Twilight star announced the sad news that his Maltese terrier had passed away in an Instagram post on Friday (23Feb18).

Sharing a snap of himself kissing the white fluffy pooch, Lautner paid sweet tribute in the caption, writing: "Roxy, my family surprised me with you on the set of (movies) sharkboy and lavagirl in 2004. You have brought so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I’ll miss you every day but I’ll take those memories with me everywhere I go. I love you."

Taylor isn't the only celebrity mourning their late pet this week - actress and singer Hilary Duff announced the death of her 10-year-old Bernese Mountain dog Dubois on Monday (19Feb18).

“I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like," she wrote in a parting message on Instagram, attached to her favourite video of Dubois. "It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today."

Lamenting over the "pain of losing" her pooch, Hilary expressed her thanks to her canine companion, before concluding: "You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois"

British actor Tom Hardy, Barbra Streisand, and comedienne Chelsea Handler have also lost dogs in recent months.