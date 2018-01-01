Jennifer Lawrence felt empowered to bare all in Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence was empowered to strip off for her new film Red Sparrow following her nude photo hack in 2014.

The Hunger Games star was one of many big names who were targeted during the 2014 hacking scandal and she admits the incident initially made her uncomfortable about having to bare all in her new spy thriller, until she came to terms it was her choice to reveal all in the project.

"I realised that there was a difference between consent and not and I showed up for the first day and I did it and I felt empowered," she tells U.S. news show 60 Minutes. "I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art (sic)."

In November (17), Lawrence opened up about the privacy violation, insisting it was still hard to process.

"When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can't even put it into words. I think that I'm still actually processing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like I got gang-banged by the f**king planet - like, there's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process."

Jennifer previously revealed she considered suing after the nude pictures were first leaked, but she quickly realised that taking legal action wouldn't help her in the long run.

"None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nick (ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult), the person that they were intended for," she continued. "It wasn't gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn't interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing."