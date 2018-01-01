NEWS Sarah Jessica Parker is happy playing ‘unlikeable’ characters Newsdesk Share with :







Sarah Jessica Parker has no problem portraying difficult characters - even if her roles are unpopular with her fans.



The actress is best known for playing the iconic Carrie Bradshaw across all six seasons of Sex and the City, which aired its final episode in 2004. She’s since gone on to bag various movie roles and currently portrays Frances DuFresne in HBO comedy series Divorce. However, Sarah admitted that people struggled to warm to a character so different from the lovable Carrie.



“I think it just took time for people to adjust to seeing me as a different kind of woman,” she said in an interview with Britain’s Closer magazine. “Some people might have missed the jubilant nature of Carrie and been like ‘(Frances)’ is unlikeable.’ My response to that is that I’m an actor and I always want to play people who are new and different to me.”



The 52-year-old went on to insist that she isn’t concerned with “likeability” and instead prioritises parts depicting “real and complex” women with messy lives.



Sarah then went on to open up about her own personal struggles and recalled her joy when she and husband Matthew Broderick learned they were having twins Marion and Tabitha, now eight, via a surrogate - after failing to fall pregnant following the birth of their first son James, 15.



“We didn’t expect it. I think after a certain amount of time you tend to hold your hopes at bay a bit so not to be disappointed” she shared. “One really would have been thrilling and we would’ve felt incredibly lucky – but two was a comedy!”



The Failure to Launch star has been in the headlines recently after fellow Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall shot down her former co-star’s words of condolence following her brother’s death. Though the 61-year-old accused Sarah of being “cruel” throughout their time filming the series, the mum-of-three has insisted the perceived feud is “fabricated.”

