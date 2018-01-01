NEWS Jennifer Lawrence jokes about 'one-sided' friendship with Kim Kardashian Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lawrence joked her friendship with Kim Kardashian was "one-sided".



The 27-year-old Oscar winner hasn't been shy in revealing her love for the Kardashian/Jenner family, and previously spoke about her love for the "smart and grounded" reality show queens.



However, Jennifer confessed that mother-of-three Kim was hesitant to be friends with her.



"I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” she laughed during an event at New York community centre The Wing on Friday (23Feb18). "It’s probably a one-sided friendship."



And the Red Sparrow star revealed how nervous she was when she interviewed Kim, 37, while standing in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November.



"When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, 'Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,'"Jennifer exclaimed. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris (Jenner’s) house and had dinner with the whole family.



"They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, (they’re) very close, (they have a) loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world," she added. "They’ve been absolutely lovely to me."



During her opening monologue on the Jimmy Kimmel show in November, Jennifer revealed she and Kris Jenner had got drunk, before she stripped off and demanded that Kim give her a style makeover.



Kim confirmed Jennifer's drunken antics, and said: "So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste."



"I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing." Jennifer replied.

