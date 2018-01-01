Rose McGowan sends support to Brendan Fraser following groping allegation

Rose McGowan has praised Brendan Fraser for coming forward with groping allegations against former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk.

In a new GQ magazine profile, published on Thursday (22Feb18), The Mummy star claimed Berk fondled his butt at a HFPA luncheon in 2003.

It was the first time Fraser has spoken publicly about the incident, which Berk referenced in his memoir, recalling he jokingly pinched the actor's butt. Berk has denied Fraser's account of the incident, calling it a "total fabrication".

Brendan revealed he felt emboldened to speak out publicly after "friends" like McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Ashley Judd came forward with their own sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I know Rose, I know Ashley, I know Mira - I've worked with them," he said. "I call them friends in my mind. I haven't spoken to them in years, but they're my friends. I watched this wonderful movement (#MeToo), these people with the courage to say what I didn't have the courage to say."

And now Rose, who claims Harvey raped her in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in 1997, is praising the actor for his courage.

"I love you, Brendan Fraser," she writes on Twitter. "You've always been a friend in my mind, too... We were hurt by predators protected by the bad machine. Shoot that arrow for all of us who hurt."

In the GQ interview, Fraser reveals one of Berk's fingers touched him "in the taint" and he started "moving it around", adding, "I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

Fraser did receive an apology from Berk after the alleged incident, but the executive insists he "admitted no wrongdoing", adding it was "the usual, 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologise'."