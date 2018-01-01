Charlize Theron: 'New film tackles the dark side of parenting'

Charlize Theron hopes her new movie Tully will prompt debates about parenting in 2018.

Director Jason Reitman's comedy-drama revolves around a mother-of-three's unique and over-the-top relationship with her new nanny, Tully.

In the film, Theron plays the mum and Mackenzie Davis tackles the child minder.

Charlize, who is mum to two adopted children in real life, admits she is excited to have worked on a film that sheds light on parenting issues that are not often discussed in public.

"It's a very honest look at parenthood," she told ET Online. "I think we're (society) breaking through a lot of barriers right now, and it's great. However, we're at the surface that we're talking about (things) that weren't necessarily happening 10 years ago."

The star added, "I think there is an element to being a parent that is somewhat assumed, and if it doesn't go by that assumption, then you're just automatically a terrible parent (sic). I think the biology of what happens to a woman's body after she has a baby... it's different for each and every single woman. I don't think we acknowledge enough of just how different it is and that's OK (to be different)."

Revealing she watched a good friend who suffered from postpartum depression "lose herself completely" while battling the condition after giving birth, Charlize notes these types of parenting issues are some of the ones highlighted in Tully, which was written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

"I think we try and do it in a tone that's very Diablo Cody, so it's not crazy serious," she added. "We really make fun of a lot of that stuff, but I think, through making fun and making light of it, it's actually almost more real and that's what I love about the movie. It's definitely not a glamorous look (at parenting)."