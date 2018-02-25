Bollywood superstar Sridevi dies of heart attack at 54

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Acclaimed Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor has died suddenly of a heart attack at 54 reports the BBC.The actress known purely as Sridevi had been celebrating with her family in Dubai where she was attending her nephew's wedding.Sridevi's brother-in-law, actor Sanjay Kapoor, told press that there was no history of a heart attack in the family and that they were trying to cope with the unforeseen shock.Over five decades, she starred in more than 150 films, including classics like Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz and Sadma.She was considered one of the very few Indian female superstars capable of huge box office success without the support of the 'standard' male hero.Sridevi had been acting since she the age of four, and became one of the biggest Bollywood stars during her five decades in the film industry.Her breakthrough came as a child star in KS Sethumadhavans's 1975 film Julie and she had returned to the big screen last year with 'Mom' after a break to raise her family.Crowds gathered outside Sridevi's home in Mumbai as news emerged of her death. Bollywood figures and political leaders reacted with shock.Sridevi’s body is expected to be flown back to Mumbai tonight.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi", while Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said her death had left millions of fans heartbroken.Skip Twitter post by @PMOIndiaThe Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, paid tribute to the late star, writing on Twitter: "Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India."So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer."