Hugh Grant leads tributes to Emma Chambers

Hugh Grant has led tributes to the "brilliant" Emma Chambers.

The 53-year-old actress passed away on Wednesday evening (21Feb18) from natural causes, her agent John Grant said in a statement on Saturday (24Feb18).

Following the news that his Notting Hill co-star, who played his character's quirky sister Honey in the 1999 romantic comedy, had passed away, Grant took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss.

"Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Chambers also starred as Alice Tinker, a village church verger, alongside Dawn French in TV series The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007, winning a British Comedy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1998.

French shared a snap from the set of the comedy series in a post on Twitter, which showed Chambers laid on top of the comedienne. "I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot," she wrote.

British actor Rufus Sewell, who stars in The Man in the High Castle, tweeted: "Very sad about Emma Chambers. A lovely, warm and hugely gifted person."

Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis, who shot to fame as Dawn from The Office, paid tribute to the actress who she had grown up watching on television. "I never met Emma Chambers, but felt like I had because I adored everything she did and watched it repeatedly. I was shocked to read that she had passed away. What a huge sadness. X" she wrote.