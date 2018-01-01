NEWS Josh Duhamel dating Eiza Gonzalez Newsdesk Share with :







Josh Duhamel is reportedly dating Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez.



The 45-year-old actor announced his split from singer Fergie in September last year (17), after eight years of marriage. The couple, who share four-year-old son Axl, actually split in February (17) but stayed on good terms.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the Transformers star has already gone public with the budding relationship with his friends.



Gonzalez, 28, was most recently romantically linked to Calvin Harris in 2016, and Liam Hemsworth in 2013. The Mexican actress has starred in From Dusk till Dawn, the TV spin-off of the Quentin Tarantino movie, and in last year's movie Baby Driver, opposite Ansel Elgort.



Despite their sad split, Duhamel has been singing the praises of his ex-wife.



"She's an amazing girl. She really is," he told Entertainment Tonight in November. "She's an amazing girl and I think more importantly, she's an amazing mother. She's amazingly talented and we have a great relationship.



"We are parenting our son as healthy as we can. And she and I get along great."



He also recently defended Fergie after her now infamous National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game earlier this month (Feb18).



"I think she would probably admit that it’s not her best work. But the girl is crazy talented, she really is. She’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really," Duhamel said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



"It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. But that’s the business. You’re in this business, you put yourself out there. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t."

