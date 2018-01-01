Colton Haynes slams paparazzi for following ill mother

Colton Haynes slammed paparazzi for invading his family's privacy after they followed his ill mother to her home.

The 29-year-old shared a heartbreaking post about his mother Dana's health, alongside a picture of her in her hospital bed, on Tuesday (20Feb18), in which he revealed that she was awaiting a liver transplant after being diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. However, the Arrow star confessed his mother doesn't have enough time left to wait for an organ to become available, so the family were planning on making her final days count.

But on Friday, Colton blasted the photographers who have been hounding him and his mother after he revealed his family's heartache, and begged the paparazzi to leave them alone.

“I’ve tried my hardest to keep this in but after the past few days of being followed around by paparazzi... I’ve had it. I am not currently working. I am not relevant. The fact that you are trying to capitalise on my moms illness disgusts me. & sending paparazzi to her house!!!??? (sic)” Colton posted on Twitter.

"Our family is going through a lot right now & the last thing we need are photographers driving 2 hours away to my moms house to take a picture of her enjoying an hour out in the sun. The fact that ppl (people) now know where she lives and where I live makes me sick."

"I honestly pray that these ppl (people) can please show some respect to me and my family during this incredibly hard time. Please. You making $50 dollars isn’t worth what you are doing to us right now," the American Horror Story star added.