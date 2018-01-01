Rapper Foxy Brown speaks out in support of Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons' former protege, rapper Foxy Brown, is speaking out in support of the rap mogul amid his sexual misconduct scandal, insisting he has always treated her with respect.

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder is currently facing assault and rape accusations from over 10 women, with at least seven of the claims under investigation of officials at the New York Police Department (NYPD).

He was also recently hit with a $5 million (£3.6 million) civil lawsuit from Jennifer Jasorik, one of the alleged rape victims.

Simmons has repeatedly denied all claims of non-consensual sex.

Russell's ex-wife Kimora Lee has spoken out in defence of her former husband and now Foxy Brown is joining her.

In "an open letter, attesting to the character of the man who, as a teenager saved my life," she writes on Instagram: "Salaciousness and scandal garners headlines. Cowards cower, during times of tumult. But as inarguably (sic), Russell's biggest Def Jam female protege, (who birthed an era of overtly evocative stars), the man I've known and loved, was nothing more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we've all adored."

She closes out the letter: "In staunch support, Praying for you Russ! Let's send our LOVE."

Foxy Brown's message of support comes a few days after Simmons temporarily closed his Instagram account for "spiritual maintenance".

"I'm in Bali writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas (yoga poses)," he wrote on the social media site. "Letting everyone speak, while I listen. Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD.

"I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I've always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community. We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at? time."