Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take part in Family Feud game show

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West faced off against the rest of her family in an episode of U.S. game show Family Feud.

The superstar couple, who welcomed third child Chicago West via surrogate in January (18), faced Kim's mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo 'M.J.' Campbell, and Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for the ABC show.

Kim revealed they were taking part in the game show in a series of videos on Snapchat on Saturday (24Feb18), taking her fans backstage and in the greenroom.

The mother-of-three was playing for Team West, along with Kanye and friend Jonathan Cheban, while Kris, Khloe, Kendall and M.J. made up most of Team Kardashian Jenner.

“I jumped the ship from Team KarJen," Kim teased in one video. “I’m on Team West, guys!”

She later added: “If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud. Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

Despite picking her team, the 37-year-old was still jealous she was left out of her family pre-game huddle.

“They won’t let me in their huddle, guys,” the beauty mogul said in another behind-the-scenes video.

Khloe and Kendall pulled their toughest faces in the clip, but were all smiles as they later posed for selfies on Khloe’s Snapchat account.

“The audience doesn’t know who the family is today on Family Feud,” Kim said, as she revealed that the studio audience is never told who they will be watching before each recording session.

One family member who was noticeably absent was new mum Kylie Jenner, who recently welcomed her first child, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.