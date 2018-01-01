Jennifer Lawrence challenged by sexuality of new spy character

Jennifer Lawrence almost passed on a role in her The Hunger Games director Frances Lawrence's new movie Red Sparrow, because her character is so sexy.

The Oscar winner admits she had huge reservations about the role of Dominika Egorova in the thriller, but felt she had to sign on for the project, or regret letting someone else play the "amazing" part.

Jennifer reveals the director handed her the script and asked her to consider playing the sexy spy, even though he knew she'd have issues with the film's hardcore sex scenes and the fact her character was a "sexual weapon".

"He's known about my insecurities around sexuality and my fear of being judged, but what he didn't expect was for me to read the script and actually feel floored by it," the Mother! star tells WENN.

"It was incredibly empowering and I remember just thinking if I were to miss out on making something that's absolutely fantastic and playing this amazing character because of these insecurities I would lose."

During filming, Jennifer actually had more problems with the ballet scenes - because she hated the training she had to do to look like an able ballerina.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done in my entire life," she laughs. "I think halfway through I was like, 'Oh my God, my overall goal is not to be a ballerina, so I had trouble finding the wherewithall to keep going.

"Halfway through training I started feeling my muscles changing and my body language changing and also understanding the mental and physical discipline and the mindset of a dancer. Then I finished and I just threw my shoes and ripped the tutu off. I was like, 'I'm out!'"