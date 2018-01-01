Record-breaking Black Panther reigns supreme at North American box office

Black Panther has continued its reign at the top of the North American box office for a second weekend in a row.
The superhero film, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan, has earned a record-breaking $108 million (£77.3 million), making it the second-highest second weekend earner behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149.2 million (£106.8 million).
Black Panther synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king - and as Black Panther - gets tested when he's drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.
The Marvel blockbuster will also surpass $400 million (£286.4 million) in earnings in North America on Sunday (25Feb18), becoming the second-fastest movie to reach that mark behind Jurassic World. Black Panther has also earned over $700 million (£501.2 million) worldwide.
The box office news comes days after director Ryan Coogler wrote an open letter to moviegoers and fans, thanking them for their support of his film.
"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try," he wrote in the note, which was shared on Marvel Studios' Instagram page. "Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.
"It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film... To see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters - often moved me and my wife to tears..."
Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman's new comedy Game Night debuts in second place at the weekend's box office with $16.6 million (£11.9 million), while Peter Rabbit takes the third spot with $12.4 million (£8.9 million).
Annihilation and Fifty Shades Freed round out the top five.
Why not try your luck and check out the Top 6 Free spins casinos in the UK
offering the best new offers this side of Vegas?
Whether you are an expert player or not these are the best online offers leaving you free to concentrate on your winning role.